Congratulations are in order for media and entertainment entrepreneur Baba Sadiq as he wins the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary at Okaikoi Central.

Victory is smelling great on Sadiq Abdulai Abu as the delegates express faith in him by giving him 682 votes.

For a first-time contender, Sadiq shocked his opponents Nadine Salifu, Fred Nii Tetteh and Eng Judge Quartey who garnered 267, 118 and 94 respectively.

A total of 1,164 votes were cast with three rejected ballots.

He was fidgeting as his utmost contender, Nadine’s votes were being counted, but after securing a double of it, Baba Sadiq went straight to eating.

His victory was welcomed by resounding chants as delegates smear him with powder to signify acceptance.

READ ON