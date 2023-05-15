Confusion has rocked Nigeria’s movie sector as five thespians pass on in just three days.

Barely few hours after the death of Murphy Afolabi, Adedigba Mukaila (Alafin Oro) and Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) were announced, the Nollywood industry has been shaken with another death.

The cause of death is undisclosed but Chikezie Uwazie had reportedly undergone a second successful brain surgery in the states.

Barely 24 hours earlier, news had filtered in that a veteran actor, Saint Obi, had passed on at the age of 57 after a protracted illness.

He was said to have battled the undisclosed sickness for months before he finally succumbed to the cold hands of death.

This follows the demise of star Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi who reportedly passed on after taking a fall in his bathroom.

Another film actor, Adedigba Mukaila, popularly known as Alafin Oro, has also passed on.

The actor, who was known for his movie roles in Yoruba films, was said to have passed on at the early hours of Saturday, May 13.