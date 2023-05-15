The final funeral rites of Mrs Monica Akomaa, the late mother of celebrity blogger Poleeno has been held over the weekend.

While many were celebrating their parents on Sunday, 4May 14, Poleeno paid his final respect to his mother at the Tanoso SDA church, Kumasi.

Mrs Akomaa passed on about a month ago after suffering an undisclosed illness.

She was 56.

Kumawood stars including Vivian Jill, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Matilda Asare, Dr Likee, Shifu, Salinco, Oboy Siki, Wasa Bronii among others joined him to mourn.

An all-female SDA cadet made a beautifull drill display before carrying the casket to the Tanoso cemetery.

Watch video below: