The Antwi Bosiako family can boast of six stunning daughters, and the latest photos that have emerged have captured them in all their glory.

Famous of the siblings is award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, who is a strong pillar of the family of 10.

Her siblings have been identified as Eunice, Victoria, Adelaide, Beatrice and Grace, most of them domiciled overseas.

Like Diana, her siblings not only have great style but are ministers of the gospel and talented singers as well.

Some photos shared on social media captured the lookalike siblings rocking matching outfits for a family photo.

From the photos, it is safe to say beauty runs in their family.

