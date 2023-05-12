The Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana has issued a warning to the public about an individual named Gordon Mensah.

Mensah is said to be impersonating Professor Gordon Awandare the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) and Founding Director of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) on Facebook.

The impersonator is using pictures of Prof. Awandare and claiming to be him, however, the university has made it clear that Prof. Awandare has no connection to this individual and has never owned a Facebook account.

The University of Ghana is taking this matter seriously and is urging the public not to engage with the impersonator or provide them with any personal information.

The university has reported the matter to the relevant social media platforms and is working with the appropriate authorities to resolve the issue.

The public is advised to exercise caution when interacting with individuals online, especially those who claim to be associated with University of Ghana officials.

If anyone has any concerns or questions, they are encouraged to contact the university directly via email at pad@ug.edu.gh or by telephone at +233201219956.

The Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana thanks the public for their attention to this matter.

