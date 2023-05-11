It would take a while for wife of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu to come to terms with the demise of her husband.

Three months after his unfortunate demise in the Turkey earthquake, Marie-Claire Rupio said she is still not ready to say goodbye.

She shared a bit of her feelings in a tear-jerking video she posted which captured her singing Benson Boone’s In the Stars dirge.

A verse of the song goes:

I’m still holdin’ on to everything that’s dead and gone. I don’t wanna say goodbye, ’cause this one means forever. Now you’re in the stars and six-feet’s never felt so far. Here I am alone between the heavens and the embers.

Claire made her own rendition with tears trickling down her face.

Her followers, majority being fans of the late Atsu have flooded her comment section with words of condolence.

