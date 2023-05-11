Director of Legal Affairs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not happy about the suit filed by flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Abraham Amaliba described the injunction on the upcoming primaries as “unmeritorious and mischievous.”

Dr Duffuor filed a write at the Accra High Court claiming the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days ahead of the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

The former Finance Minister also alleged the register for the election was bloated, hence the need for a postponement of its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Amaliba said the injunction is “borne out of ignorance.”

He explained that, claims of a bloated register is false because the Duffuor camp failed to include NDC Members of Parliament in their collation.

“Their allegation of bloated register is frivolous and vexatious. I’m very livid and angry,” the NDC lawyer fumed.

Given the conduct of the Duffuor campaign team, Mr Amaliba said they are only seeking to humiliate the NDC.

“They have refused to come for meeting to resolve the matter. The suit is targeted to thwart the effort of the party in the forward match. They just want to embarrass the NDC,” he fumed.

As a matter of urgency, lawyer Amaliba said they have filed application for abridgement of time in court.

This, he explained, will give them time to resolve all matters raised by Dr Duffuor to enable the party conduct the primary on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

Kwabena Duffuor seeks injunction against NDC primaries

Kwabena Duffuor ‘s’ team replies NDC over voters’ register for primaries

We’ll not postpone Saturday’s primaries – NDC to Kwabena Duffuor