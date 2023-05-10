Policy analyst for Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Dr Kofi Kukubor, has refuted claims by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, that all issues raised by his team have been addressed.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, Dr Kukubor said that the party leadership has not engaged his team regarding the incomplete voters register.

He disclosed that his team is working on an injunction against the presidential primaries.

“I’m not aware of any address of issues so I’m a bit taken aback. How can issues be addressed where the person who raised the issue is not being informed that the issue has been addressed,” he said.

Dr Duffuor is demanding that the NDC postpones its upcoming presidential primary after his team identified some discrepancies in the voter’s register.

Dr Duffuor’s team claims they received a voter’s register with only 220 constituencies which makes it incomplete and unfit for an election.

They have, therefore, argued that rescheduling the primaries will guarantee free, fair, and credible elections.

