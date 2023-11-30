The disqualified aspirant in the Odododiodioo National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries, Michael Nii Yarbio says he has no knowledge of the disturbance that erupted on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Yarbio explained that, he had no hand in the alleged vandalism at Odododiodioo which was extended to the party headquarters.

“Sections of media reports that these acts of vandalism were committed by supporters of my campaign have also caught my attention with much regret and surprise and I wish to place on record that members of my team and I have no hand in these disturbances.

I particularly regret to learn that these disturbances and destructions have been extended to the national Headquarters of our great party, and once again, my team and I have no hand in these acts,” Mr. Yarbio stated.

Some disgruntled NDC members believed to be from Mr Yarboi’s camp on Wednesday reportedly vandalised the party office.

The action is said to be have been in connection with his disqualification from the race following a report submitted by the Special Committee assigned to investigate the violence that occurred at the South La office during the vetting on October 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, he has urged all true believers of his vision for the Odododiodioo Constituency

to remain calm and resolute towards the ultimate goal of retaining the seat for

the great NDC Party.

Mr Yarboi has also indicated his lawyers are studying the basis for his disqualification and will in due course advise the next best line of action.

