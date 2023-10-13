The vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region was disrupted by violence on Friday.

Supporters of one of the candidates destroyed party properties, including chairs, an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

The chaos occurred at the Regional party office in South La, where three individuals, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang were facing the committee.

They are hoping to succeed incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

Friday’s vetting was to determine the fate of the three aspirants for the party’s parliamentary primary slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, one of the parliamentary aspirants, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, has successfully gone through vetting.

Mr Anang is a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is aspiring to be the parliamentary candidate for Odododiodio on the ticket of the NDC.

Popular boxer Bukom Banku has endorsed the candidature of Mr. Annang.

“We love Mr Annang and we want him to represent us in Parliament. He serves and gives people in the community jobs, he helps the community so we want him to represent us” he stated.

ALSO READ: