The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it has noted with concerns, misguided reactions that have greeted the disqualification of Michael Nii Yarbio in the Odododiodioo parliamentary primaries.

The party has said these misguided reactions are being fueled by certain false narratives and misconceptions about the basis for his disqualification.

The NDC has reiterated the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), took the decision, acting on the findings and recommendations of a Special Committee that investigated the chaos that broke out during vetting process on October 13 as well as concerns raised over the aspirant’s eligibility.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

“The Committee discovered that Michael Nii Yarboi Annan was formerly a member of

the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who contested and lost the NPP parliamentary primary in

the Odododiodio Constituency in September 2019.

“During interactions with the constituency executives, a few of them expressed dissatisfaction

with an ex-NPP member like Mr. Annan being allowed to contest in the NDC parliamentary

primary, when he doesn’t meet the mandatory four-year membership requirement,” the statement read in portions.

The statement noted despite Mr Yarboi’s registration as NDC member in 2019, an old card with membership number H200630068, showing payment of dues from January 2017 was found in his possession.

“The committee also found, that Mr. Annan has one of the new NDC membership cards,

but that card has no slot for date of issuance. Effectively, there is nothing on the face of the

card to indicate when it was issued.

“Further findings revealed that Mr. Annan held the position of Branch Chairman in Laryea’s

House Branch effective 2022, even though he had not met the four-year requirement to be a

branch executive in accordance with the Constitution and the branch reorganization guidelines of the party,” the statement added.

The statement among other things indicated despite Mr Annan’s claim of joining the NDC in 2019, evidence was adduced to show that he was still publicly associating with the NPP after 2019.

Read the full statement below: