Odododiodoo National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, has successfully filed his nomination forms.

The move on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, sets in motion a significant chapter in the political landscape of the Odododiodoo constituency.

This momentous decision is a direct result of the encouragement and support he has received from delegates and party members in the constituency.

With unwavering determination and commitment to the betterment of the constituency, Nii Yarboi stands ready to bring his considerable capabilities to bear in service of his community.

This bold step is not just an individual endeavour but a collective pursuit of excellence and success, one that unites the aspirations and hopes of the entire constituency.

His journey to this pivotal moment would not have been possible without the steadfast support of numerous stakeholders within the NDC.

He has extended his deepest gratitude to the constituency executives, ward coordinators, branch executives (delegates), and dedicated party members who have stood by his side.

These groups, he acknowledges, have demonstrated their unwavering loyalty and belief in his vision for a brighter future for Odododiodoo.

As the parliamentary primaries draw near, the Odododiodoo constituency eagerly anticipates the unfolding of this promising story.

Michael Nii Yarboi Annan’s presence in the race represents not just a political milestone but a testament to the power of community and the potential for positive change.

Together, they march forward in the spirit of unity, dedication, and a shared commitment to excellence.

ALSO READ