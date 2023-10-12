Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has appealed to former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to be forthcoming with information that can aid the prosecution of government officials involved in galamsey.

Additionally, Mr Ayeh-Paye has asked the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to also do his own investigations to get evidence for prosecution.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker made this appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

He said they should put their differences aside and work towards protecting Ghana’s major water bodies being destroyed as a result of galamsey.

A document authored by the former Minister who was then in charge of government’s fight against illegal mining mentioned ministers and senior government officials as being involved in the menace.

The Attorney General, however, after an investigation said there is no evidence to support the former Minister’s claims.

He stated Prof Frimpong-Boateng, when invited by the police refused to give any written statement in support of his allegations.

The Attorney General has since written a letter to the police CID stating that no proper evidence was adduced against those mentioned and cannot recommend their prosecution.

Though the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims by the NDC that the A-G’s opinion is a cover-up, a member of the Anti-Corruption Coalition, Edem Senanu, has also argued that, the report cannot be done and dusted without the final input of the professor.

But Ayeh-Paye has insisted Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and Mr Dame must help bring finality to the matter.

“We can’t go to court without evidence because we don’t want to give room for the NDC to accuse the Attorney General of protecting his party members. So we must be focused and fight against galamsey because we still have a long way to go,” he added.

ALSO READ: