The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has said former Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining activities in the country is empty.

According to the office, they do not have evidence to prosecute the persons named in the report.

This was contained in a report issued by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson after it reviews a docket submitted by the police on the allegations contained in a 36-page document written by Prof Frimpong Boateng entitled “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward”.

The State Attorney has therefore said it cannot recommend prosecution of any of the persons named in the report.

“After a careful study of the report, the various documents and pen drives submitted to the police did not disclose any evidence in support of the allegations made against the persons cited in the Report, except Seth Mantey, John Ofori Atta and Ekow Ewusi, in respect of whom the A-G instructs the Police to conclude their investigations and present a report to him,” the report indicated.

The Attorney-General has thus asked the police to discharge the persons mentioned except those still under investigation.

“The A-G’s advice, however, notes that even though the Police diary of action shows that John Ofori Atta was invited by the police, there is no indication that he was interviewed or that a statement was taken from him.

“There is also no statement from Mr Ekow Ewusi on the docket. The A-G instructed the Police to wind up investigations on that issue and furnish him with a report on same,” it added.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who is the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) alleged some government officials frustrated his effort to fight galamsey in Ghana.

In a 36-page document, the renowned surgeon cited some individuals including Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko, and presidential staffers among others.

Professor Frimpong also accused a former NPP MP in the Ashanti Region of selling illegally acquired concessions at GH¢200,000 each.

However, some of the persons indicted in the report denied the allegations amidst threats to take legal action.

The former Minister was subsequently interrogated by the police and a report was sent to the Attorney-General for advice.

But the Attorney General said the Professor refused to provide any further information to the police and also declined to give a written statement, claiming his Report is “an embodiment of his statement” and all the information he has on the allegations.

“Investigations by the police have not revealed any evidence in support of the allegations. The allegations are therefore bare and do not provide a basis for any criminal charge against the persons cited in the Report,” the report stressed.

However, the AG says it awaits the outcome of the investigations being conducted in the case involving Seth Mantey, John Ofori Atta and Ekow Ewusi who were also cited in the report.

