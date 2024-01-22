Ghanaian physician and cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has rejected reports viral claims of predicting the possibility of several people dying from heart diseases.

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, has lamented that some individuals are using his pictures and AI-generated voices purported to be him to sell fake drugs and nutritional supplements.

According to him, these criminal elements claim he has predicted that more than 50,000 people will die of heart disease in Ghana by end of 2023.

But in a statement, he vehemently denied any association with the advertisers, cautioning them to desist from the act.

“I wish to state and place on record that, I have not predicted nor granted any interview to any media outlet about the number of people going to die from heart diseases in Ghana.

“I have equally not granted any media interview, indicating to people my unique treatment methods for various chronic diseases. These stories are not only fake but criminal with the sole intent to deceive the general public with my reputation being put on the line,” he refuted.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng stated he has lodged complaints at the CID headquarters and is hopeful the culprits will be brought to book.

Pending a conclusive investigation and arrest, he has urged the public to disregard any advert with his image or name urging people to purchase the drugs.

Read the statement by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng below:

PRESS RELEASE

DISCLAIMER ON FAKE DRUG ADVERTS

For several weeks now, I have been inundated with many calls with concerns on various nefarious online activities with Prof. Frimpong- Boateng’s name and pictures.

For months, these criminals have been using not only my pictures but also AI-generated voices purported to be me to sell fake drugs and nutritional supplements.

These criminal elements have gone further to publish fake news stories claiming I had predicted that more than 50,000 people will die of heart disease in Ghana by end of 2023. The story went further to advertise various fake drugs they claim I have used to treat people with several listed conditions.

I wish to state and place on record that, I have not predicted nor granted any interview to any media outlet about the number of people going to die from heart diseases in Ghana.

I have equally not granted any media interview indicating to people my unique treatment methods for various chronic diseases.

These stories are not only fake but criminal with sole intent to deceive the general public with my reputation being put on the line.

I have lodged complaints at the CID headquarters about these fake adverts with my name, and though little has been done, it is my hope these criminals will be brought to book.

I urge the general public to disregard any advert with my image or name soliciting people to purchase drugs for various illness.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Accra, January 18, 2024