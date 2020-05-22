Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng is of the view that Ghana is not worth dying for.

The good Professor has said it is not easy to work for the ignorant and ungrateful.

His words were captured in a yet-to-be-aired interview with the King of satire, comedy and talk show host, Kwaku Sintim Misa.

KSM has posted a teaser of the interview to be aired on YouTube today, Friday May 21, 2020 on his twitter handle.

It is not clear if his comment has anything to do with recent attacks and allegations leveled against him over the disappearance of some excavators and his involvement in illegal mining.

Watch the video below: