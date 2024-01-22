The Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a fine of $15,000 on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over fans trouble in the Africa Cup of Nations match 4 game between Ghana and Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The Safety and Security Official reported that two groups of supporters from Ghana were involved in a scuffle at half-time at the stand N°18. There was use of tear gas during the incident.

The Disciplinary Board took the decision after examining all the facts, allegations, legal arguments, and evidence submitted in the context of these proceedings.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to pay the fine within 60 days of the date of the decision.

GFA in a statement called on the “supporters groups and all Ghanaians who are in Côte d’Ivoire to cheer the Black Stars to put up the best of behaviour within the laws of the game.”

“The Ghana Football Association will liaise with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under whose authority the supporters travelled to the tournament, and the leadership of the supporters groups to avoid any future occurrence,” GFA added in its statement.