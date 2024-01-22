The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has voiced concerns regarding reported incidents of harassment against some of its members.

The Association has said some members are continuously arrested over alleged fraudulent activities.

MMAAG President, Dela Dunstan Abotsi disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

“Regarding how our members are being arrested left and right, there is one particular issue that we are monitoring closely. One of our members was arrested at Tema Community 5 and sent to Port Harbour Police Station.

“He was later transferred from Port Harbour to Akosombo police station. Somebody came to withdraw fraudulent money from his end, which he claimed he wasn’t aware of. Based on that, he was arrested, made to pay the money, amounting to GH₵8000, and his home was confiscated. These are issues we are following closely,” he said.

Insisting the members are innocent of the allegations against them, Mr Abotsi vowed they will use any legal means to ensure the victims get the justice they deserve.

ALSO READ: