New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Abirem Constituency, Frank Ahimah-Mireku, has disclosed how he has supported his party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr. Ahimah-Mireku said his financial support is a testament to his dedication, and he urged delegates to recognize his commitment.

“I give the party 2,000 cedis every month, and that is my contribution. The constituency takes it and blesses me, and they know all that; it’s my record. The delegates know me. I beg them to vote for me.” he said.

To him, he has worked hard, and this is the right time to reward him for his hard work.

“I have worked hard, and it’s time to be rewarded for hard work and loyalty. Because of the relationship I have with the chiefs, I know they have accepted me.”

The aspiring candidate who is also a local governance expert stressed his consistent presence in the constituency.

Reflecting on his disqualification in the 2019 primaries, Mr. Ahimah-Mireku expressed his belief in making a difference this time.

He said, “Although in 2019 I was disqualified and could not contest, I believe I am back again to make a difference”.

Delegates of the NPP are set to go to the polls on January 27, 2024, to select parliamentary candidates for various constituencies ahead of the general elections in December.

The party has already chosen candidates in orphan constituencies and scheduled primaries in constituencies won during the 2020 polls.

