The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined voting centres designated for its upcoming Parliamentary Primaries.

This comes ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In a press statement, the party urged delegates to adhere to these guidelines to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.

Earlier this week, the NPP National Executive Council (NEC) announced the final candidates to contest.

The announcement followed a report by the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) and the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee (NPVC) regarding the eligibility of aspirants to contest in the parliamentary elections.

The crucial meeting took place on Wednesday, January 17, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

NEC, in conjunction with party bigwigs including the flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, former Chairman Freddie Blay, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and the former General Secretary, John Boadu among others were present at the meeting.

The meeting also devised modalities for the organisation and execution of the parliamentary elections.

Find the full list below as publicised by the party’s National Secretariat: