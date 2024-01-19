Patrick Amenuvor, the Ghanaian who recently made headlines for his attempt at a Guinness World Records (GWR) Stand-a-thon challenge in Accra has broken his silence on the reasons behind his withdrawal.

He revealed that, financial constraints prevented him from officially registering for the challenge, but he proceeded with the attempt nonetheless.

In an interview, Amenuvor explained that, he was inspired by Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon and his own experiences of standing for extended hours at work.

Despite being aware that there was no specific category for a Stand-a-thon in the GWR, he and his team decided to create their own category after observing the closest existing category, which involved posing motionless for days.

Acknowledging the lack of a predefined Stand-a-thon category, the videographer and content creator said he was using the initial attempt to gain public attention and hopefully secure sponsorship for the official registration fee, which he revealed to be $800.

“We visited the Guinness Book’s page, and we realized there was no Stand-a-thon. But there is motionless… So we decided to invent ours, which was the Stand-a-thon,” Amenuvor said in the interview with Zionfelix.

“We realized you have to pay $800 to enter into the competition, so we decided that we will use the motionless rules for the Stand-a-thon to submit our form. In Ghana, if you don’t start something, no one will help. My Stand-a-thon wasn’t approved by Guinness Book of Records,” he added.

Despite the setback, Amenuvor remains determined to achieve his dream of breaking and setting a new record.

He stressed the need for support and expressed his willingness to make a comeback.

“I need support to set a new record; that is my dream now” he stated.

