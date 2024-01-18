A Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Manuribe, has urged calm among Ghanaians over a viral video which captured some members taking a blood oath.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Manuribe disclosed the ceremony took place in 2019.

He explained that, it was a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed Directors of Election, however, the content has been misreported and misinterpreted.

“The NDC is aware about the video because the party made the arrangement. I was there and part of the people sworn in but it is never true there was any pledge to sacrifice our lives and that of our first borns.

“It was an oath of allegiance and secrecy. Afriyie-Ankrah is not the Director of Elections now. It is Dr Omane-Boamah so how can someone tell me it is a current video,” he stated.

The secret vows were taken by NDC stalwarts in a meeting believed to be with party members, with each person standing on a white cloth as they uttered the oath of secrecy.

The oath was administered by a man dressed in a white kaftan, adorned with a long chain and sword.

Each member held a sword as they recited the solemn words, swearing that if they compromised their party for financial gains in the elections, they and their firstborns will die.

The video which captured high-ranking party officials such as Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Director of Election and Daniel Amartey Mensah, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ledzokuku-Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and deputy Director of Election has sparked widespread shock and disbelief.

But Mr Manuribe said the widely circulated video is a deliberate attempt to divert attention from pressing national issues.

“That part of the video has been doctored. Someone for whatever reason did not record an audio and sync it with the video.

“Why will he swear by blood and our first born? Afriyie Ankrah for instance is a committed Christian and will not do any such thing. All we did was to swear allegiance to the job,” he insisted.

ALSO READ: