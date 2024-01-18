The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) and the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) have reached an agreement to publish the suggested distribution and retail prices for different grades of cement in their respective distribution zones.

Below is the full statement

CEMENT MANUFACTURERS URGED TO PUBLISH RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICES

Specific measures agreed on for urgent implementation include the following:

• Individual companies to publish the recommended distribution and retail prices of the various grades of products sold in each of their respective distribution zones.

• Vigorously enforce quality standards and weights of cement products on the market to clamp down on the production and distribution of substandard cement products.

• Collaborate on exploring the possibility of introducing a uniform cement pricing formula that ensures uniformity and consistency in retail pricing across the country, taking into account key cost variables.

The Ministry would like to assure the consuming public that these and any other measures necessary will be implemented in collaboration with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana, to ensure price adjustments are justifiable and within reasonable limits.

