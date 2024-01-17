The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) have declared a nationwide strike.

The indefinite action according to them is in protest of the government’s persistent disregard for the welfare of the senior staff, particularly concerning critical issues of pensions and condition of service.

In a statement, the Association said this is not the first time such a breach has been committed by the government with impunity of the highest order.

The statement signed by the National Chairman of FUSSAG, Isaac Donkor stated that government is messing up with their tier 2 pension as it’s failing to pay their deductions.

“The implications of the government’s actions are unacceptably severe, particularly for retirees

from 2020 to 2023, who have been denied their rightful lump sums, and are currently facing abject poverty and illness in their twilight years. Their dedicated service rendered to mother Ghana deserves better,” portions of the statement read.

Amidst their strike, they are demanding government urgently pays all outstanding debt and pension contributions together with the appropriate interest from March to December 2023, using the three percent penalty rates.

“The government must prioritise the recalculation of accrued interest on Tier-2 pensions for

2010-2016, as agreed upon in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on July 25, 2022.

“All outstanding arrears must be paid to retirees without further delay. Immediate withdrawal of the FWSC and GTEC letters dated November 7 and 20, 2023, respectively, which illegally eliminated overtime allowance for senior staff and maintain the existing Collective Agreement between labour and government to re-establish the industrial harmony between us and Government,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, they have warned government is fully responsible for any dire consequences, likely to arise from this action which takes immediate effect.

