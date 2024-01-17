Award-winning gospel musician, Nana Osei, also known as Nacee has urged the Black Stars to donate their monies to orphans if they want to win trophies.

The Black Stars are currently competing at the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast with the hope of ending the country’s 42-year trophy drought.

The last time Ghana won its last AFCON trophy was in 1982.

However, in a recent Facebook post, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker said Ghanaians have shown enormous love to the senior national team hence the team should translate into winning their matches.

Nacee added that, the support and love shouldn’t go to waste. He asked his followers who agreed with his suggestion to say “AYT”.

The responses of ‘AYT” in the comment section indicate that a number of observers agreed with Nacee’s suggestion.

He wrote: “GHANA 🇬🇭 BLACKSTARS!!! This level of Love Ghanaians have shown you… If you do not win your matches the best to do is to say they should give your monies to orphans… All those in support say AYT….”

Ghana however opened their AFCON campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars will hope to record their first win when they face Egypt on Thursday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

