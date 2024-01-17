Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says the Black Stars will have a tough game against Egypt but remains confident of a win.

Ghana will face the record champions on Thursday in their second Group B game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars need a win to increase their chances of making it to the next round of the tournament.

However, Badu, who has 78 caps for the Black Stars has urged Chris Hughton to get his selection right against the North African country.

“We need to get our selection right, the coach has been with the team for a number of years. He (Chris Hughton) was the Technical Director, and he knows the ins & outs of the team,” the former Udinese Calcio midfielder said.

“Hughton needs to get some stuff right this time around against Egypt. Playing against Egypt will be a very crucial game, they drew against Mozambique and will now want the points against Ghana.

“The Black Stars also need to win against Egypt, but I think it will be difficult against Egypt, it is a crucial game on Thursday. But I am very optimistic that with the right start and preparations, we can sail through against them,” he added.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde while Egypt were held to a 2-2 drawn game against Mozambique.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

