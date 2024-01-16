The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has offered 100 percent support to Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton after the defeat against Cape Verde.

The four-time African champions suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against minnows on Sunday in their Group B opener of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The defeat means Hughton has suffered his fourth defeat in 11 games in charge which put him under massive pressure.

Ghana was unbeaten in their first five games under the former Brighton manager but have lost four of their past six.

Two of those defeats have been significant upsets, the loss to Cape Verde following on from a World Cup qualification shock at Comoros in November.

However, GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum said the Football Association has offered its unfliching support to the 65-year-old coach despite the defeat.

“We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him,” Asante-Twum added to BBC Sport.

“We think it is possible for the team to win the two remaining matches to make it to the next round,” he added.

Former Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Newcastle manager, Chris Hughton became Ghana coach in February 2022, having previously been a technical advisor to the team.

Ghana will take on Egypt in their second Group B on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

READ ALSO