Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has said Mohammed Kudus will be ready for Ghana’s second group game against Egypt.

The Black Stars will face the Pharaohs on Thursday in their second Group B game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan and must win to brighten their chances of making it to the next round.

Ghana will hope to record their first win of the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat against minnows, Cape Verde.

The West Ham United attacker missed the game against the Blue Sharks as he continues to work his way to full fitness after returning to international duty with a ‘slight knock.’

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Asante Twum said “Normally what he does is that after the first 15-20 minutes of training, he joins the physios for his personal training outside of the group.”

“Luckily, today [Monday] he trained with the rest of the squad. He stayed in the group training for the whole period. The medical team is still assessing him. He is back in full team training and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday he will be fine for that match.”

The Black Stars need to avoid defeat against Egypt to avoid early elimination.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

READ ALSO