Jordan Ayew has attributed their defeat against Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to a lack of experience.

The Black Stars in their Group B opener on Sunday night succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Blue Sharks on Sunday night.

Chris Hughton named 19 players who are only making the AFCON appearance for the first time.

Speaking after the game, Jordan said the lack of experience in the squad for the tournament accounted for their performance in the encounter.

“We lack a lot of experience…,” the Crystal Palace forward said.

“At the end of the day, if you look at the squad that we have, more than 10 [players], this is their first AFCON so this type of mistake will happen and we need to learn and we need to learn quick because the AFCON is not waiting for anyone…we need to stand up and face the reality.”

Ghana’s next game is against Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The record holders are in search of the first win after being held to a 2-2 drawn game against Mozambique on Sunday.

Cape Verde sits top of Group B after the first round of games while Ghana occupy the bottom spot.