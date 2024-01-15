Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has called for togetherness for the rest of the group games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde on Sunday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Speaking after the game, the Crystal Palace striker admitted that he is disappointed with the results but called for togetherness for the last two games against Egypt and Mozambique.

“I’m disappointed because I think we had the game in our hands. We always lack concentration of which our moment, scored two sloppy goals,” he said.

“As a team, we need to back up quickly because we can’t always say that it’s a young team. We’ve been together for two years and is a tough night for us. We have two more games and we need to stay positive. We know we need to do it the hard way, we don’t have a choice now so we do it the hard and see the outcome,” he added.

The Black Stars, who now sits bottom of Group B will face the Pharaohs on Thursday, January 18 before wrapping up their group games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.