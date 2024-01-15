The prices of diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas are expected to go down beginning tomorrow, January 16, 2023, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers has revealed.

However, that of petrol will remain unchanged.

This is due to a decline in the prices of finished products on the world market, despite a marginal depreciation of the cedi during the last two weeks.

COPEC is projecting an average price of petrol at GH¢11.71 per litre, whilst that of diesel will go for GH¢12.13 per litre. LPG will however sell at GH¢12.30 per kilogramme.

Prices of petroleum products went down on the domestic market at the beginning of 2024.

The average price of petrol stood at GH¢11.80, while that of diesel stood at GH¢12.25. LPG sold at GH¢13 per kg.

Star Oil and Zen Petroleum were among the OMCs that sold fuel prices low.

