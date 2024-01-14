Former Black Stars of Ghana player, Quincy Owusu Abeyie, has traded his football boots for a microphone, officially becoming a rapper with the stage name Blow.

Having officially retired from professional football on July 1, 2020, Quincy Owusu Abeyie is exploring his talent in the entertainment industry.

Abeyie who previously played for the Netherlands before switching his nationality to Ghana, has made headlines with a viral video showcasing one of his rap sessions.

It was captured during one of his interviews where he was required to perform in a freestyle session.

The rhythm of the music, his charisma, tempo and lyrics all attest to his dominance in the rap game.

Fans have expressed excitement about his transition from the soccer pitch to the music stage, describing him as an exceptional midfielder, but an even better rapper with a distinctive style.

Abeyie released an EP in 2020 titled New Chapter, signifying his commitment to exploring fresh opportunities beyond the sporting arena.

The EP has garnered attention for its unique blend of beats and thoughtful lyrics.

Watch video below: