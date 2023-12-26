Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is set to expose a popular rapper fond of lodging his girlfriends at a beach front property in Accra.

According to her, once the girls enter the undisclosed premises at Teshie-Nungua in Accra, their mobile phones are taken from them.

The I Am Not Yvonne Nelson author, in a tweet, added that, the musician usually loves to eat Jollof and friend eggs.

She wrote: “There’s this beach front opana takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg . Around teshie/nungua [SIC].”

The statement has since sparked conversations on social media, with many calling out musicians they believe fit Yvonne Nelson’s description.

Check out some of the reactions below:

