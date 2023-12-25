4 dead, 5 injured after landguards clash with community members at Danchira

Four people have been confirmed dead at Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after about 30 landguards clashed with some community members at Danchira Ballagonnor, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Five others who sustained varied degrees of injury are being treated at the hospital.

Information gathered indicates that two land guards first attacked two residents of Ballagonnor.

This did not sit well with other community members who then confronted the land guards, resulting in a violent altercation between the two groups.

The situation is said to have escalated when the land guards called in their colleagues, numbering about 30 who stormed Danchira Ballagonnor, armed with guns.

They began firing live bullets indiscriminately at the community members, leading to casualties and injuries.

Five others who sustained varied degrees of injury are being treated at the hospital.

Information gathered indicates that two land guards first attacked two residents of Ballagonnor.

This did not sit well with other community members who then confronted the land guards, resulting in a violent altercation between the two groups.

The situation is said to have escalated when the land guards called in their colleagues, numbering about 30 who stormed Danchira Ballagonnor, armed with guns.

They began firing live bullets indiscriminately at the community members, leading to casualties and injuries.