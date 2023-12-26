Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed that veteran actor, Emeka Ike was one of his inspirations to pursue a career in acting.

Mr. Edochie shared this sentiment as he welcomed Ike back to the cinema with Toyin Abraham’s film, ‘Malaika.’

Edochie not only welcomed Ike but also offered words of encouragement, urging him not to let the ongoing issues with his ex-wife negatively affect him.

He assured Ike that he has more supporters than detractors and advised him to pay no attention to the “noise.”

In an Instagram post, Edochie expressed, “Good to have you back in the game big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial Odogwu! You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up. I’m a big fan of your work. We love you bro. Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.”

Edochie encouraged Ike to stay resilient. “Don’t let nobody bring you down. Keep your head up, Boss. Life will constantly try to put you down. No gree.”

He urged Ike to resolve matters amicably with his family, emphasizing that those spreading the news often don’t have peace in their homes.

Apologize to your father – Emeka Ike’s brother tackles allegations made…

Collapse building kills man at Kasoa Opeikuma while chasing bird