Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has revealed he will be starting his own ministry, answering God’s call to do His work.

Taking to his social media pages on Tuesday, the actor unveiled True Salvation Ministry, stating that a church service will be held for an hour every Sunday.

Yul Edochie said that he felt the right time to immerse himself in God’s work had arrived.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed,” his post read.

Yul Edohcie had teased being a man of God over a year ago in November 2022.

At the time, the actor claimed that he had had this calling for a long time but he never felt the time was right for him to make that decision.

In a video shared on his social media, he stated that “I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to be one of God’s minister (sic), to preach the word of God through words and actions…but I always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right but now it’s very strong and I feel the time has come.”

Yul Edochie said that he has been blessed to have a good life and a career that propelled him as one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s best actors.

The actor believes he can use the fame and fortune he accumulated and “the global reach that I have to preach the word of God.”

