Former Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor, has expressed concerns about the commitment of the Black Stars after the team’s elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana faced another disappointing group-stage elimination, a recurrence of their early exits in both the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars recorded just two points after losing against Cape Verde and drawing twice against Egypt and Mozambique.

After a disheartening performance against Os Mambas, where the team squandered a two-goal lead in the final minutes, Adebayor speaking after the game did not mince words in criticizing the Ghanaian team saying the players seemed to be participating solely for entertainment.

“I am not surprised [by the results]. I am rather disappointed. Coming into this game, they knew they had destiny in their own hands, they knew they had to win, and they knew this was a key game for the country,” Adebayor, who is a former Arsenal and Manchester City striker remarked.

“The way they played is just unbelievable. They played with no hunger, no motivation, and no communication. They played as if they were just here for fun, which for me is completely wrong” he bemoaned.

Hopes for progressing as one of the best third-placed teams were shattered when Cameroon secured a crucial victory over Gambia, leading to Ghana’s official exit at the same stage as the previous edition of the continental tournament.

In a parallel development, head coach, Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties, and the entire technical team has also been dissolved.

