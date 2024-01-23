Host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei-Agyemang has reacted to Black Stars’ disappointing performance against Mozambique.

In the final Group B game against Mozambique on Monday night, the Black Stars despite taking the lead were held to a 2-2 drawn game against the Os Mambas.

Jordan Ayew scored two spot-kicks in each half but Mozambique fought back to score twice in less than five minutes to snatch a draw.

In a video shared on X, Osei-Agyemang, who is an award-winning sports broadcaster cautioned that it is about time we start developing our football and not dwell on luck.

“The only place that “success” comes before “work” is in the dictionary.”#FixGhanafootball and stop chasing luck.



Goodnight Black Star🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g5RrwpoAai — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) January 22, 2024

Ghana needed the points to seal through to the Round of 16 of the tournament which is ongoing in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde before being held to a 2-2 drawn game.