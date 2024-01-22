It turns out that tardy artistes could be facing more than just disgruntled fans – they might be facing lawsuits.

The uproar caused by King Promise’s Promise Land event last December has unveiled a legal battleground where concert attendees have the right to seek damages and refunds for delayed concerts.

Patrons eagerly gathered at the venue at the stipulated 9 pm, only to find themselves in the dark at 11:28 pm due to a power outage.

Just last week, Madonna was reported to be facing a suit by two fans who were hung up on the late start to her concert in New York City last month.

The delayed musical experience finally commenced an hour and a few minutes past midnight, testing the patience of the audience for over six hours.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Lawyer Adwoa Painstil revealed the legal implications of such concert delays.

She emphasized that citizens who chose to leave the event before it officially started could band together and sue King Promise or the organizers.

According to her, this is a result of a clear ‘breach of contract’ where the organizers failed to honor the specified start time.

“In the case of Promise Land, the people who left the event before it started could come together and sue King Promise or the organizers for damages and a refund of their monies. That is because the organizers did not honour the time the event was supposed to start and that falls under ‘breach of contract,” she said.

She clarified that, attendees who depart when the event hasn’t started after a significant delay, say around 9 or 10 when it was supposed to start at 8, hold the right to pursue legal action.

However, for those who decide to endure and stay until the event finally kicks off, the window for legal recourse narrows.

This revelation brings a new dimension to the concert experience, as fans now possess the legal means to demand punctuality from artists and event organizers.

The next time you find yourself waiting in the dark for a late concert to begin, remember Lawyer Adwoa Painstil’s advice – you may just hold the key to a legal encore.

