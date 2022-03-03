Award-winning rapper, Nicki Minaj, has cautioned musicians, especially up and coming artistes against copying every trend they come across.

According to her, musicians lose their identity over the years when they jump on all trends that spring up in the industry.

“I don’t think people realize that if you jump on every trend, you become faceless,” Minaj said in a yet to air interview with Joe Budden.

She said that there are possibilities where these trends were not the ultimate goal of artistes who start them, especially since they have the tendencies to define their future in the industry.

They are only being influenced by their management, she added.

“You know once anybody has success with anything, it seems like everybody just jumps on that sound, even if they may not have even liked it, it might be people behind them telling them to do it,” Nicky Minaj said.

She explained that it is important for artistes to stay true to themselves, their craft and carve an identity for themselves.

“Once you do that, and once you do it a couple of times, who then are you, We’ve now forgotten who you are. I don’t think people realise that if you jump on every trend, you become faceless.”

Watch the video below:

