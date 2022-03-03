Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, has been reappointed as the first team assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics.

Preko last worked as the head coach of Medeama SC but lost his job after a poor run of results.

The 47-year-old worked as a caretaker trainer for the Accra giants for nearly two months last season before head coach Annor Walker returned from sick leave.

Now the former hearts of Oak winger has rejoined the Dade Boys as assistant coach till the end of the ongoing 2021/22 season.

Yaw Preko previously coached Ghana’s U-20 team and acted as an assistant at Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies under Japanese-American Kenichi Yatsuhashi. He also worked for Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

Great Olympics are second behind Asante Kotoko after 18 matches in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

He is expected to be in the dugout when Olympics play Accra Lions in the matchday 19 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.