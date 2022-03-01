The draw for the Round of 16 in the 2021/22 Men’s FA Cup will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed.

According to the FA’s statement, the draw will be done at the Conference Room of the Ghana FA at 11 am.

Eight matches will be played in this round with the teams expected to be paired “on a regional basis.”

Nine Premier League teams made it through the previous round and are joined by teams from the first and second divisions.

Defending Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak are one of the Premier League teams that will be in tomorrow’s draw.

Below are the teams in the draw: