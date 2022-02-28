Sammy Anslem Chuks, a former secondary school teacher, has tied the knot with one of his former students.

According to a report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper, the businessman met his wife, Stephanie Ebere Odili as a Head Girl of Orient Academy Group of School, during his Teaching Practice in 2013.

The Economics teacher took a special liking for Stephanie, whom he said he admired and cherished so much.

He said:

It was dream come true that I married Stephanie whom I have so admired and cherished as one of my students.

What started like a child’s play has come to reality. Indeed, I feel fulfilled that finally I got married to her, my dream wife as secondary school student.

Sincerely, I want appreciate the Nigerian education system which has brought us together as husband and wife.

My wife remains the best achievement I got during my teaching practice time, despite the fact that TP teachers are not paid for their service. I left Orient Academy Group of School finding my missing rib.

In all, my wife is a huge blessing to me. And I thank God for giving the grace to wait for her to finish her secondary and higher education. Conclusively, the love which we share has kept us together that despite the long waiting, we have not given up on each other.