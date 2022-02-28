The final funeral rites of a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Shama constituency of the Western Region, Godwin Feabodu has been held.

Efo Bessah as he was affectionately called was buried on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

In recognition of his hard work and dedication to the party, Mr Feabodu was buried in an elephant-shaped coffin with NPP colours.

Present at the ceremony to pay last respects was Shama MP, Samuel Erickson Abakah; Shama District Chief Executive (DCE), Ebenezer Dadzie; and Shama Constituency Chairman, De-graft Kwame Tewiah.

Other party supporters including Maame Tekyiwa (Mogambo) were also present to commiserate with the bereaved families.