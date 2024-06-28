Nicki Minaj delighted fans at her Gag City Portugal concert with a surprise shout-out to Davido and Chioma, congratulating them on their union.

During her highly anticipated performance, Nicki Minaj paused to share unexpected congratulations with Nigerian music sensation Davido and his partner Chioma.

The Anaconda hitmaker, known for her charismatic stage presence, made the announcement to a cheering crowd before launching into her debut live performance of “Holy Ground,” her popular collaboration with Davido.

The shout-out, instantly became a viral moment as fans expressed excitement and support for Davido and Chioma’s reported union.

Interestingly, Davido replied to Nicki Minaj by acknowledging her as a queen in the music sphere.

MORE: