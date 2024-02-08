Rapper, Nicki Minaj has once again sparked excitement among music enthusiasts with the release of a snippet of her upcoming remix track featuring the acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

The announcement of the remix comes hot on the heels of Nicki Minaj’s recent Grammy Awards disappointment, where she lost the Best Rap Song category to Killer Mike.

Despite the setback, Nicki Minaj wasted no time in captivating her audience with new music.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen of Rap shared a teaser of the remix for her song “Tested Approved and Trusted,” featuring Burna Boy.

The snippet offers a tantalizing glimpse into the collaboration, showcasing Nicki Minaj’s signature flow which complements Burna Boy’s Afrobeat vibe.

The news of the collaboration has set tongues wagging across social media platforms, with fans eagerly anticipating the full release of the track.

Watch snippet below: