Grammy Award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy has clapped back at trolls poking fun at his for shaving his beard.

The singer was trending on social media after pictures of him without his signature beard circulated online, prompting a flurry of jokes and comparisons.

Netizens took to social media to jest about Burna Boy’s new look, contrasting it with images of him sporting a beard.

Some even went as far as suggesting that a beard is akin to makeup for men, enhancing their attractiveness.

However, Burna Boy didn’t take the mockery lightly.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he lashed out at the trolls, labeling them as ‘weirdos’ for fixating on his appearance.

He clarified that the circulated pictures were not recent but from 2021 when he shaved his beard.

Expressing his frustration, Burna Boy bemoaned how people seemed more interested in trivial matters such as his beard and relationship gossip, rather than acknowledging his significant achievements and contributions to the music industry.

He criticized the superficiality of some Nigerian blogs, accusing them of prioritizing gossip over substantive news.