The chief of Obomeng has appealed to Easter revelers to use condoms to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases.

During festive occasions, people often engage in various activities, including sexual intercourse.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, chief of Kwawu Obomeng, emphasized the importance of using condoms to prevent HIV/AIDS and other STDs.

He made this plea at the sidelines of a free health screenings for Easter revelers Obomeng.

Meanwhile, Florence Mensah, in charge of the Obomeng CHPS said the facility has an ample supply of condoms and is prepared to assist any sick person.

