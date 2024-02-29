The City of Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States of America (USA), has officially declared March 2nd to be “Burna Boy Day” in recognition and celebration of the Nigerian musician’s contributions.

This was announced in an official statement by the Boston City Council, signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune.

It highlighted Boston’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity through various events, festivals, and community initiatives, acknowledging Burna Boy’s contributions as emblematic of this commitment.

“Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape; and Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked; Now, therefore be it.

“That March 2, 2024, is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.” the statement read.

See statement below:

