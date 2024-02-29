As part of his new single release ‘Danger’ musician KiDi has unveiled his swim wear brand for women.

The ‘Liquor’ singer told Joy Prime‘s IB in an interview that his swim wear brand is not for sale to the public but to some fans of his.

“It not branching out. You know that artistes we have different facets to us; there is fashion, there is lifestyle, there is the music so we are just expanding,” he said.

KiDi also explained why he did the wear for women.

“I love women. Not in the sugar daddy kind of love. I really appreciate women. I feel like women bring so much value to our lives. If you look back, all the people that raised us are women. They are the strongest people so I just love women. That is it,” he said.

‘Danger’ will be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The addition of KiDi’s women’s wear solidifies his brand as one of the most formidable forces in Ghana’s music industry.

After bursting onto the scene in 2017, KiDi has made a lot of impact with his music, touring the world, winning topmost awards, among others.

